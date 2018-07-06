SAN ANTONIO (CBSSPORTS) – It is the end of an era in San Antonio. According to a report from Shams Charania, long-time Spurs guard Tony Parker has agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 36-year-old Parker has spent the first 17 seasons of his career with the Spurs, winning five titles along with the likes of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. As he got older, however, his role continued to lessen, until the Spurs apparently decided this summer that it wasn’t worth bringing him back.

After returning from a quad injury, he played 55 games last season, but averaged career-low numbers with 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. In addition, Parker’s public complaints about Leonard’s injury were reportedly the last straw for Leonard, who now wants out of San Antonio.

While Parker is clearly no longer the player he once was, this isn’t a bad deal for the Hornets. They need point guard depth behind Kemba Walker and Parker isn’t a bad option on what is assuredly a low-money contract. Plus, the Hornets already have one of Parker’s friends, fellow Frenchman Nic Batum.

Still, even though it makes sense why the Spurs have moved on, it’s going to be strange to see Parker in a uniform other than the black and white of the Spurs.