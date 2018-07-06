  • CBS 11On Air

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is asking a court for more time to reunite families that were separated at the border under its “zero-tolerance” policy to prosecute every person who enters the country illegally.

gettyimages 973124278 e1529267421907 Trump Administration Wants More Time To Reunite Families

U.S. Border Patrol agents take a father and son from Honduras into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Hours before a hearing Friday in San Diego, the Justice Department filed papers seeking an extension of the July 10 deadline to reunite all parents with children under 5 and the July 26 deadline to reunite everyone else.

The administration says federal law requires it to ensure that children are safe and that requires time. Administration officials also say that they won’t be able to confirm a child’s parentage by the deadline if DNA testing is inconclusive.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw scheduled Friday’s hearing for an update on compliance with his order.

