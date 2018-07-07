Filed Under:City Beach Park, drownings, Granbury, Reopening, Safety Concerns, Summer

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City Beach Park in Granbury has reopened after it was closed Thursday due to safety concerns following two drownings this summer.

The city says additional safety measures have been put into place to help prevent further incidents.

On June 16, 22-year-old Michar Harrison drowned after, his mother says, he was tangled up in the water. David Chavez, 31, of Cleburne also drowned at City Beach Park on the Fourth of July.

Buoy markers provided by the Brazos River Authority have been installed at depths of 5 and a half to 6 feet so beachgoers know when they are approaching deeper waters.

Extra security will also be provided by the Granbury Police Department so that guests abide by existing park rules.

The city also says visitors must now enter City Beach Park from the west entrance, which is by the restrooms and parking lots.

