DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Events that included a motorcycle ride, 5K race and a fundraiser on Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of the July 7, 2016 ambush that killed five Dallas officers.

It was two years ago Saturday that Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and DART officer Brent Thompson were shot and killed in an ambush during a peaceful protest downtown.

At Ferris Wheeler’s Backyard and BBQ, the grieving community is teaming up with the Brotherhood of the Fallen to honor those officers. It will also be a fundraiser for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. The memorial ceremony will begin at 8:45 p.m.

Across the city Saturday morning, there were also chances for the community to get involved in the remembrances.

Around 300 motorcycles drove through Dallas to honor all fallen officers and officers who continue to protect the streets. The proceeds from the ride will help the families of fallen officers.

“They are people just like we are. They’ve just chosen to do a job that a lot of people don’t want to do. And it’s no different than being in the military. They risk their lives every day for people like us,” said Judy Hoover, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Stands United Always Remember.

Runners and walkers lined up early Saturday morning for the “Run for the Blue” in Dallas. The run supports the families of officers who have died in the line of duty, along with wounded law enforcement officers.

The officers 👮‍♀️ are lined up and ready to #RunForTheBlue this morning honoring our fallen officers. pic.twitter.com/VMZ8o2BGja — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 7, 2018

On Friday, the Dallas Police Department held a tribute for the five officers killed in the ambush that began with prayers from four different clergy members of the Dallas faith community.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall then addressed the community: “We assemble here today as a celebration of life,” she said. “These officers left a legacy and we need to honor that legacy be remembering them and remembering the families… honoring you each and everyday.”

Sam and Paulette Thompson lost their son, Brent, in the ambush. They said the second anniversary is bittersweet because while the memorials are bringing the community together, it’s another reminder of the son they lost that night.

“Their courage makes us proud. All of the awards that we have received from the president past and forth. It’s so nice. We have it hanging on the wall. But at the end of the day, when the sun goes down, Brent’s not here, and that’s the bottom line,” said Sam Thompson.