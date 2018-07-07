(CBSNEWS) – Three young adventurers were killed earlier this week when they fell from the third-highest waterfall in British Columbia, Canada. The social media personalities were known for posting stunning videos and photos of daring feats and travel.

The vloggers were part of the travel collective “High On Life” whose YouTube videos urged viewers to explore the world outside of their comfort zone. More than a million fans followed them on Instagram, reports CBS News’ Kenneth Craig.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and his girlfriend, Megan Scraper, died after accidentally plunging nearly 100 feet over a Canadian waterfall on Tuesday. According to officials, the three were swimming in one of the pools at the top of Shannon Falls and walking along a ledge before they fell.

Scraper reportedly slipped first and the two men were also swept away trying to save her. The terrain complicated the recovery of the bodies. There has been a sharp increase in emergency calls since a nearby gondola opened, according to John Wilcox of Squamish Search and Rescue.

“It’s a beautiful area but along with that comes some pretty severe terrain and unless people are educated, equipped, trained to access some of these areas, it has potential for great risk,” Wilcox said.

Last year, Gamble, Lyakh and another member of “High On Life” were banned from U.S. federal land after pleading guilty to violations at four national parks. The three who were killed made a living on social media traveling the world. Scraper said it was a life most people can only dream of.

In an emotional post, remaining members of the group remembered their friends.

“They lived every single day to its fullest, they stood for positivity, courage and living the best life that you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions of people worldwide,” one of the members said.

In that video, those friends went on to encourage fans to share their own stories about how “High On Life” inspired them. Tributes have been pouring in on social media.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.