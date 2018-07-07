  • CBS 11On Air

(CBSNEWS) – A U.S. service member was killed and two others were injured in an “apparent insider attack” in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the NATO Resolute Support mission.

The U.S. service members who were wounded are being treated and are in stable condition, according to a statement, which also said the incident in southern Afghanistan is being investigated.

The name of the service member who was killed will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin is notified, in line with policy, the statement said.

A local police officer said a shooting took place at the airport in Tarinkot, the capital of Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, the AFP reported. NATO and Afghan officials could not immediately verify that information, according to the news agency.

