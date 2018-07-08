DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the Dallas Police Department versus Dallas Fire-Rescue on the ice Sunday to benefit injured officers.

The Dallas police hockey team challenged the city’s fire department to a charity game Sunday afternoon at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills.

The goalie for the police team sported new headgear to honor the five Dallas officers killed in an ambush on July 7 two years ago. The images of the four Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and DART officer Brent Thompson were on his new goalie mask.

“We’ve seen goalies in the NHL put things that are most important to them on their masks. I wanted to put one together that paid tribute to these officers,” he said.

The Dallas Strong Hockey Game is an annual benefit that started a year after the July 7, 2016 ambush. On Sunday, the teams raised money and played for two injured officers.