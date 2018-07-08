DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A World War II veteran, whose remains were identified in April, will be laid to rest on Monday at DFW National Cemetery after 73 years.

Army Pvt. Kenneth D. Farris was killed during World War II in Germany. His remains were identified on April 23.

The North Texas Patriot Guard Riders will escort Farris and his family to his final resting place at DFW National Cemetery. The group is encouraging the public to join them in honoring Farris and his family.

The service will start at 11 a.m.