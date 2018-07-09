VENICE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies assisted Fish and Wildlife officers in capturing a 13-foot alligator on the Florida Gulf Coast.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on social media of the alligator Sunday at Shamrock Park in Venice. Deputies used the hashtags – #OnlyInFlorida and #AllInADaysWork.

The trappers posed for a picture with the gator, which had its mouth taped shut.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Bauer and Deputy Rob Lowen and Animal Services Supervisor Carl Sellitti assisted with the capture. A trapper took the gator away.

Sellitti says this may have been the largest alligator they’ve responded to in the 20 years he’s been with the department.

