MAE SAI, Thailand (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – The second phase is underway of the rescue of the boys and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand, officials said. The rescue operation started around 11 a.m. local time (midnight ET) and will take several hours.

Multiple sources tell CBS News workers have carried the first person from this phase on a stretcher to an ambulance, and a sixth may be nearing the surface.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The four who were rescued were taken to a hospital in Chiang Rai for evaluation. Two divers were assigned to each child to help them navigate the dangerous, narrow passageways. It could take two to four days complete the mission, officials said.

On Friday, the death of a former Thai navy SEAL underscored the risks. The diver, the first fatality of the rescue effort, was working in a volunteer capacity and died on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said Saturday that mild weather and falling water levels in recent days had created the “perfect” conditions for an underwater evacuation. Those conditions won’t last if the rain resumes, he said.

Heavy rain started falling as soon as the four were removed from the cave. Narongsak said experts told him the new rain could shrink the unflooded space where the boys are sheltering to 108 square feet.

♦♦ Click Here To Get The Complete Story & Latest Updates On cbsnews.com ♦♦