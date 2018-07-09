Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
Marquez White

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Cowboys player faces a felony charge after what appears to be a road rage incident in Collin County.

Cornerback Marquez White, 23, was indicted June 7 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police records show it happened last October on Dallas Parkway between Tennyson Parkway and Legacy Drive.

Details of the incident were unclear.

In a statement to his hometown newspaper, the Dothan Eagle, Marquez wrote, “Me and my legal team believe strongly that this is a personal attack on my image as well as the star.”

The investigation is ongoing.

