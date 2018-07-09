Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
LUBBOCK (AP) – Glynn Cyprien has returned to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Texas Tech after spending the past four years working with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard announced Cyprien’s hiring Monday. Cyprien was director of pro personnel for the Grizzlies and coached the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season.

Before going to the NBA team, Cyprien served 26 seasons as a college assistant coach. He worked at Texas A&M, Memphis, Kentucky, Arkansas, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville, Lamar and UTSA.

Two Texas Tech assistant coaches left after the Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time. Chris Ogden took over as head coach at Texas-Arlington and Al Pinkins became an associate head coach at Florida.

