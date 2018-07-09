DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeless people who live under a Dallas bridge said there was a sudden rush of water from flash flooding when someone got pulled downstream around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A witness said the person got “washed away” into Backman Creek in Northwest Dallas.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion chief confirmed around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a crew located the victim, alive and doing “fine” after being swept into a flooded creek.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the 65-year-old homeless man was swept into a storm drain by rapidly rising waters near the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Vantex Drive.

Firefighters searched the area by land, water and air, but about an hour later the man was found alive and well, a short distance away, at the 11000 block of Shady Trail, near the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane.

Despite everything he had just been through, the man was uninjured and refused to be taken to the hospital, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.