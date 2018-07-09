  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMCBS News Special Report: President Donald Trump's Supreme Court Nominee
    8:15 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMSalvation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Fire Rescue, flash flooding, Homeless, Local TV, water rescue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeless people who live under a Dallas bridge said there was a sudden rush of water from flash flooding when someone got pulled downstream around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A witness said the person got “washed away” into Backman Creek in Northwest Dallas.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion chief confirmed around 6:30 p.m. Monday,  a crew located the victim, alive and doing “fine” after being swept into a flooded creek.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the 65-year-old homeless man was swept into a storm drain by rapidly rising waters near the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Vantex Drive.

Firefighters searched the area by land, water and air, but about an hour later the man was found alive and well, a short distance away, at the 11000 block of Shady Trail, near the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane.

 Despite everything he had just been through, the man was uninjured and refused to be taken to the hospital, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

screen shot 2018 07 09 at 6 14 41 pm Man Pulls Himself From Dallas Creek After Being Swept Away In Flash Flood

water rescue in Dallas (Chopper11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s