Pulling TogetherPhone Bank From 4-6:30 PM To Accept Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer - Call 877-TEXAS-11!
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Amy Boykin, Consumer Justice, Kidney, kidney stone, Local TV, tube in back

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – Help is on the way to a North Texas woman who has lived with a tube in her back for more than a month.

Amy Boykin was diagnosed with a kidney stone in early June.

screen shot 2018 07 06 at 6 16 02 pm Help On Way To North Texas Woman Living With Tube In Her Back

Amy Boykin – kidney stone patient

Doctors installed a tube to relieve pressure on her kidney.

That procedure was covered by her health insurance but the removal of the stone and the tube were not.

Boykin has been in and out of the hospital for infections caused by the tube.

After our Consumer Justice report on Boykin on Friday, July 6, several viewers emailed CBS11 offering to help pay for the procedure.

Boykin is working with a urologist to schedule the surgery possibly as early as this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s