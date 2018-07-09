MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – Help is on the way to a North Texas woman who has lived with a tube in her back for more than a month.

Amy Boykin was diagnosed with a kidney stone in early June.

Doctors installed a tube to relieve pressure on her kidney.

That procedure was covered by her health insurance but the removal of the stone and the tube were not.

Boykin has been in and out of the hospital for infections caused by the tube.

After our Consumer Justice report on Boykin on Friday, July 6, several viewers emailed CBS11 offering to help pay for the procedure.

Boykin is working with a urologist to schedule the surgery possibly as early as this week.