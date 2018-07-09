DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday they signed the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic.

Dallas acquired the draft rights to Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to fifth overall pick Trae Young and a protected 2019 first round draft pick.

Doncic (6-7, 218) is the reigning EuroLeague Most Valuable Player and EuroLeague Final 4 Most Valuable Player after leading Real Madrid to the 2017-18 EuroLeague title.

He was the youngest player ever to garner both awards. In 33 games with Real Madrid last season, he averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting .443 from the field, .329 from behind-the-arc and .816 from the foul line.

The guard was the youngest ever to debut with Real Madrid in 2014 when he was 16 years and 61 days old. He was twice awarded the EuroLeague Rising Star and was named the Spanish ACB Best Young Player in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The Ljubljana, Slovenia native is a member of the Slovenian National Team that went undefeated on its way to winning the country’s first gold medal at EuroBasket 2017. In that tournament, Doncic was named to the All-Tournament Team and won EuroBasket 2017 Most Valuable Player.