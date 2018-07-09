LAS VEGAS (AP) – Archie Goodwin is about to set a record. It won’t be cause for celebration.

Goodwin is a veteran of 165 NBA games, has scored 20 points on 10 occasions, and had a monthlong stretch with Phoenix two years ago when he started and averaged 16 points per game while playing against a slew of All-Stars in that span.

He thinks he’s proven. The rest of the league doesn’t see it the same way.

So, he’s back in the NBA Summer League — where, after scoring six points for Portland on Saturday in the 93-78 Trail Blazers win over the Utah Jazz, he moved within 13 points of matching Coby Karl’s record for the Las Vegas event. Karl scored 337 points. Goodwin is up to 324, according to data compiled by RealGM.

“It comes with the job,” Goodwin said. “My world is just different. I’m just trying to stay positive and continue to fight, looking for a chance to show how I can help a team.”

Saturday was Day 2 of the Summer League in Las Vegas, with a matchup between No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and No. 2 Marvin Bagley III headlining a 10-game schedule. More 10-game slates await on Sunday and Monday, and the tournament runs through July 17.

Most guys in Vegas are playing for the first or second time. Goodwin is playing in the event for the fifth time.

Drafted No. 29 overall by Oklahoma City in 2013, Goodwin has gotten NBA time with Phoenix, Brooklyn and New Orleans. He appeared in five preseason games with Portland last season as well, but doesn’t even have as much as a training camp deal for this fall.

“I’m a resilient person,” Goodwin said. “That speaks to how I was raised that way, to never give up on my dreams. Hopefully the right situation pops up.”

Goodwin was one of the best guards in the G League last season, averaging 19 points on 53 percent shooting.

“I feel like I’m not getting a fair shake,” Goodwin said. “But that’s how it is. That’s my motivation. I’m going to keep knocking at the door and hopefully someone realizes that this kid — I’m only 23 years old — can help a team and bring a lot of value to a team.”

