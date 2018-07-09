LONDON (CNN) – The upsets continued at Wimbledon this weekend, and now just one of the top 10 seeds remains in the women’s draw. Top seed and world No. 1 Simona Halep became the latest female to make an unexpected early exit, falling in the third round to world No. 48 Hsieh Su-wei.

Halep, the reining French Open champion, suffered a 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss in two hours and 20 minutes.

The result leaves Karolina Pliskova, the seventh seed, as the only top 10 player still around in the women’s tournament, but seven-time champion Serena Williams, of course, remains in contention. Williams gave birth to her daughter in September, and dropped to 183rd in the world after playing only three tournaments in the last 12 months.

Williams is seeded 25th at Wimbledon, having received a favorable draw by organizers.

Fourteen of the women’s seeds and 16 of the men’s seeds have failed to make it through to the second week of the third grand slam of the year. Halep follows Caroline Wozniacki (2), Garbine Muguruza (3), Sloane Stephens (4), Elina Svitolina (5), Caroline Garcia (6), Petra Kvitova (8), Venus Williams (9) and Madison Keys (10) out of the tournament.

Hseih progresses to the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Her previous best was the third round in 2012. She will next play Dominika Cibulkova.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)