IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders are on-scene in Irving where a worker is trapped up to his waist in a trench next to a warehouse.

Several fire trucks from the Irving Fire Department and Coppell Fire Department converged in the parking lot and set up by the trench.

Dozens of first responders worked furiously in the dirt in sweltering heat to help the worker.

CBS 11 News has a crew on their way to gather information about how the worker ended up in the trench.

TRT crews from @Irving_Fire and @CoppellFire working to free patient from trench. Working hard for a great outcome. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/tybvg0dJQw — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) July 9, 2018

@Irving_Fire on scene of trench rescue at 1950 Hurd. Working to rescue one worker. @CoppellFire just arrived to assist. pic.twitter.com/OLgrq41Rsz — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) July 9, 2018

