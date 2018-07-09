Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
(photo credit: Irving Fire Department)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders are on-scene in Irving where a worker is trapped up to his waist in a trench next to a warehouse.

Several fire trucks from the Irving Fire Department and Coppell Fire Department converged in the parking lot and set up by the trench.

Dozens of first responders worked furiously in the dirt in sweltering heat to help the worker.

CBS 11 News has a crew on their way to gather information about how the worker ended up in the trench.

This is a developing story, please click back or refresh for updates.

 

