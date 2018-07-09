FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and once again, it was.

A Reddit graphic showed a collaboration beer between Shiner and Whataburger.

But Shiner told the Houston Chronicle it’s not true and Whataburger went on Twitter to dispel the rumor as well.

“We’re not sure where the graphic originated and although we have love for Whataburger it is not a real collaboration,” Eleanor Judge told the Houston Chronicle via email on Monday.

Whataburger told a hopeful fan on Twitter Monday morning, “It’s fake. We don’t have plans to sell this product.”