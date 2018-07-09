CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old Carrollton boy is facing charges after taking off during an attempted traffic stop overnight and crashing the vehicle he was driving into a Carrollton Police squad car.

Police said when an officer initiated a traffic stop on the SUV in the 2600 block of E. Trinity Mills Road at 3:50 a.m., the boy refused to stop.

The pursuit ended moments later at the intersection of Seedling Lane and Kelly Boulevard when the boy ran a stop sign and hit a patrol car on scene to help the officer in pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle flipped onto its passenger side.

The sergeant and the teen driver were taken to area hospitals to be examined and treated for minor injuries, but neither was admitted.

The 15-year-old had five girls aged 14 and younger in the vehicle with him. None of the girls was seriously injured. The SUV belonged to the mother of one of those girls and had been taken without permission.

The boy faces charges of felony evading arrest or detention and the possibility of additional charges.