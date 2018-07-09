Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
Inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas a week after a mass shooting that killed 26 church members. (CBS 11)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) — Church leaders say nearly $3 million was donated for victims and their families after more than two dozen worshippers died in a South Texas mass shooting last year.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday announced the $2.91 million in donations. Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during church services Nov. 5.

Church leaders say $840,000 was designated for victim relief. Pastor Frank Pomeroy says about $2 million wasn’t designated by donors and that the remaining $130,000 was donated for a memorial, food pantry and funerals.

Months ago, some donors, survivors and victims’ families questioned how the church was spending donations. Pomeroy acknowledges it may have appeared the church lacked transparency, but that leaders couldn’t make the financial disclosure until now.

 

 

