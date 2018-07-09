Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burglary, firefighter, investigation, Michael Keener, Police, Shreveport Fire Station 4, theft
(credit: Annie Potasznik)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter is accused of burglarizing a fire station in Louisiana.

A Shreveport police news release says 32-year-old Michael Keener, of Atlanta, Texas, arrived at Shreveport Fire Station 4 and asked to use the bathroom on Friday.

News outlets report that fire personnel advised that they located Keener in an unauthorized area of the station, allegedly rummaging through a secured storage cabinet. Firefighters alerted police and an investigation was launched.

Keener, who is on administrative leave, was taken into custody and charged with one count of simple burglary. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s