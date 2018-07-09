Pulling TogetherPhone Bank This Afternoon From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM To Accept Your Donations In The Battle Against Childhood Cancer
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:campus murder, college campus, college murder, Haruka Weiser, Local TV, Meechaiel Criner, University Of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, ut, ut austin
Meechaiel Criner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a University of Texas freshman on campus in April 2016 is facing trial.

Jury selection began Monday in the capital murder trial of Meechaiel Criner, who is accused in the death of Haruka Weiser.

meechaiel criner Trial Begins For Man Accused In 2016 Slaying Of UT Student

Meechaiel Criner

Criner is not eligible for the death penalty because he was 17 at the time of the killing. If convicted, the foster care runaway faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Criner’s arrest affidavit said campus surveillance video showed a man thought to be Criner watching a female thought to be Weiser as she walked toward her dorm with her head down, looking at her cellphone.

screen shot 2016 04 08 at 10 10 12 am Trial Begins For Man Accused In 2016 Slaying Of UT Student

Haruka Weiser

The body of Weiser, a first-year dance student, was found in a creek on the UT campus.

Criner was arrested April 7 at a shelter near campus and was found to have a number of Weiser’s belongings, including her blue duffel bag.

Eighteen-year-old Weiser, was a dance major from Portland, Oregon. Police have said she was killed as she walked to her dormitory after leaving a rehearsal.

Criner’s lawyers say police arrested the wrong person.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s