NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Mason Ramsey is releasing his first album later this month. The 11-year-old boy from Illinois skyrocketed to fame with a viral video of him yodeling a Hank Williams classic inside of a Walmart store.

That video has been watched more than 50 million times on YouTube and has spawned multiple remixes.

Ramsey’s upcoming EP “Famous” includes both country classics and new songs. It will be released on July 20. It includes his version of “Lovesick Blues,” the song that made Ramsey an overnight internet sensation.

Ramsey was raised in the small town of Golconda, and has been singing since he was 3 years old. He had been performing in nursing homes around his hometown when the viral video came out in April.

Now, the young singer is signed to Big Loud Records and Atlantic Records. He has performed at Coachella, Stagecoach and the Grand Ole Opry.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)