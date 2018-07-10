AUSTIN (CNN Money) – Whole Foods is celebrating Prime Day with an appetizing offer: free money. The Amazon-owned grocery store chain is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use during the 36-hour Prime Day extravaganza when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods between July 11 through July 17.

Whole Foods is also offering other deals, including doubling the cash back bonus to 10 percent from 5 percent for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card holders between July 14 through July 17.

First time customers of Amazon’s Prime Now delivery service will get $10 off of their first order and an additional $10 off of a future order.

Prime members will also save on groceries. For example, Amazon is offering 40 percent off of boneless chicken breasts, self-serve cookies and buy one, get one free boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios and Allegro bagged coffee. These deals also begin on July 11 and last until July 17.

Prime Day begins on Monday, July 16. This is the first year that Amazon is incorporating Whole Foods into it.

