(credit: KTVT/KTXA)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – American Airlines says it will stop using plastic straws and drink stirs and replace them with biodegradable alternatives.

The Fort Worth-based company said that starting this month in its airport lounges it will serve drinks with straw and wood stir sticks and begin moving to what it called eco-friendly flatware.

The world’s biggest airline says that in November it will replace plastic stir sticks with ones made from bamboo on board planes. The airline says the moves will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic a year.

American Airlines’ new stir stick made of eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo. (credit: American Airlines)

American’s Vice President of Flight Service, Jill Surdek, said, “We’re cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travelers.”

Some cities have banned plastic straws because they are often not recycled and wind up as trash in landfills and oceans.

Starbucks and other food companies have recently announced they will phase out plastic straws and polystyrene foam cups from its stores by 2020.

