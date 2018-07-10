MESA, AZ (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Arizona nearly lost her life while driving through storms on Monday. Her car became completely submerged, with her inside, in a canal.

Mesa Fire and Medical crews were able to locate the woman and pull her from the water as she was losing oxygen.

Keven Braegger recorded the rescue on camera and said rescuers initially didn’t know if the person/persons inside the car had survived after being underwater for so long. “He [diver] was reaching in to try to feel to see if anyone was in there and the woman who was inside grabbed hold of his wrist. He wasn’t expecting that at all. He was like, ‘We have a live patient in here.’”

Paramedics said the woman was only able to breathe for a brief period of time through an air pocket in the flooded car. Once she was rescued from the vehicle first-responders performed life-saving measures on her and took her to a nearby hospital.

The woman was stable and is expected to be okay.