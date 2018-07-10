  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:dallas county health and human services, human case of West Nile, mosquito bite, mosquitoes, West Nile Virus
(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time in 2018, someone in North Texas has become infected with the West Nile virus.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the patient lives in the 75061 zip code in Irving.

The patient has the more concerning neuroinvasive for of the virus which can lead to severe health issues.

So far this season, mosquitoes have tested positive throughout North Texas, including parts of Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Irving, Balch Springs, DeSoto, Little Elm, Euless, North Richland Hills and Arlington.

The best way to avoid exposure to West Nile virus is to avoid mosquito bites. DCHHS says residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

