FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 hosted a timely Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Two Democrats and two Republicans were among our panelists.

The Democrats sharply criticized President Trump’s nomination. Republicans liked him.

Kavanaugh has served for 12 years as judge on the Federal Appellate Court in Washington, DC which is often considered the second highest court.

Much of the spirited debate centered around whether the prospective Justice would help push the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

