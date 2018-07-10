  • CBS 11On Air

Honoree George Clooney attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

ITALY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia in Italy where he was treated released after being involved in an accident while riding his scooter, hospital officials said.

The actor wasn’t badly hurt, but underwent a CAT scan at John Paul II Hospital in Olbia as a precaution. The results didn’t reveal any major injuries, but he did have minor trauma to one knee.

The 57-year-old Clooney was headed to a film set on Tuesday when his scooter was hit by a car.

BBC News reports the actor is in the area filming his latest TV series, Catch-22.

Police had no immediate information. Calls and emails to Clooney’s spokesman weren’t immediately returned.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

