LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will join dozens of scholars who’ve been focusing on topics ranging from immigration to veterans issues.

Graduation ceremonies are planned in Little Rock, Arkansas for 59 Presidential Leadership Scholars. The event at the Clinton Presidential Center is not open to the public but will be streamed live on the Presidential Leadership Scholars website.

clinton and w bush 454955890 George W. Bush, Bill Clinton To Address Presidential Leadership Scholars

Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton (L) and George W. Bush talk about their hopes for the Presidential Leadership Scholars program at the Newseum September 8, 2014 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A statement from the ex-presidents says the Moody Foundation Conversation will involve the 2018 class of scholars, including doctors, veterans, business leaders, lawyers, educators and others from across the U.S.

The scholars, for the past six months, worked together to learn about leadership through the presidential experiences of Clinton and Bush, plus former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson.

The event happens Thursday, July 12, 2018.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

