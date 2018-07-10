(CBS11) – This week’s song was the most popular one of the summer of 1998.

Brandy Norwood (born February 11, 1979 in McComb, Mississippi) is a singer, songwriter, actress, model and record producer.

Raised in Carson, California, she signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in 1993. The next year she released her self-titled debut album, selling ten million copies worldwide. In 1996, she starred in the UPN Television Network comedy Moesha that ran for six years and 127 episodes. Both the network airings and the local syndication run aired locally on KTXA here in Dallas/Fort Worth during its days as being UPN21 (UPN and the WB Networks merged in 2006 to become the CW).

Brandy charted thirteen songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including two #1 songs, one of which is “The Boy Is Mine.” A collaboration with Monica (born Monica Denise Brown), written and produced by Brandy, the song was released on May 19, 1998. It stayed at #1 for 13 consecutive weeks and on the Hot 100 chart for 27 weeks. Running 4:03, the lyrics go like this:

The boy is mine, the boy is mine

The boy is mine, the boy is mine

The boy is mine

Excuse me can I please talk to you for a minute?

Uh huh sure, you know you look kinda familiar

Yeah you do to, but I just wanted to know do you know somebody named?

You know his name

Oh yeah definitely I know his name

Well I just want to let you that he’s mine

Huh no no he’s mine!

You need to give it up

Had about enough

It’s not hard to see

The boy is mine

I’m sorry that you

Seem to be confused

He belongs to me

The boy is mine

Brandy most recently appeared with co-star Lana Gordan by becoming the first African American co-leads in the Broadway show Chicago the Musical.

So from 1998, here’s Brandy and Monica with, “The Boy Is Mine.”