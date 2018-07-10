NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The American Red Cross says there’s an urgent need for people to donate blood following the Fourth of July holiday.

Red Cross officials say the organization is facing an emergency blood shortage because donations lagged during the holiday week, with more than 550 fewer blood drives organized than during a typical week.

The organization is seeking donors of all types, especially type O, which is the most in-demand blood type and the one that’s often depleted from hospital supplies in a shortage.

Dozens of blood drives are scheduled across North Texas this week, including –

Allen

7/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 N. Central Expressway

7/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kids ‘R’ Kids of West Allen, 1223 Alma Drive

7/25/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., PFS, 505 Millennium Dr.

McKinney

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1450 Red Bud Blvd.

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Medical Center at McKinney, 5252 W. University Drive

Plano

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Campus at Legacy, 5340 Legacy Drive

7/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Domaine, 6400 Windcrest Drive

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.

Dallas

7/16/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross – Dallas Chapter BUS, 4800 Harry Hines

7/18/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crescent Real Estate, 200 Crescent Court

7/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Internal Revenue Service, 4050 Alpha Rd.

7/24/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Baylor University Medical Center, 3500 Gaston, Roberts Building 17th floor

Duncanville

7/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.

Garland

7/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jack L. May Field Operations Complex, 2343 Forest Lane

7/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shiloh Oaks Apartments, 2379 Apollo Rd

Grand Prairie

7/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Republic National Distributing Company, 1010 Isuzu Parkway

8/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Arlington Career Institute, 901 Ave. K

Laura McGuire is a spokeswoman for Red Cross Blood Services. She says people across the U.S. depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and “it’s critical that people donate now to meet these needs.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, you can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

