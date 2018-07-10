SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake DPS is the latest North Texas police department to take part in the Lip Sync Challenge.

Not quite the big production some other area police departments came up with. They kept it simple.

But they also didn’t lip sync the entire time!

They said on their Facebook page, “We’re on the back end of this thing, but here we are, in all of our melodic glory. Bask in the glow of these fine lip syncers as they tickle your eardrums with their smooth sounds. After all, the DPS in Southlake DPS stands for:

(D)efinitely

(P)rofessional

(S)ingers

We’ll tag Bangor Maine Police Department, City of Roanoke, Texas Police Department, and Trophy Club Police Department.”