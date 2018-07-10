MAE SAI, Thailand (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – It’s the news the entire world has been waiting more than two weeks to hear. The entire Wild Boar youth soccer team and their coach have been safely removed from a cave in Thailand.

The remaining four boys and coach were brought to safety this morning as part of a third day of rescue operations.

The team had been trapped in the cave for about two-and-a-half weeks when the third and final rescue mission wrapped up this morning.

Four boys were rescued Sunday and an additional four emerged Monday.

As for the health of those rescued over the last two days, Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health, Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, said, “Preliminarily, they had low body temperatures. So we’re taking care of them with body heating equipment.”

The minister of health also said some of the boys recued have infections but are otherwise in good health.

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has invited the boys to the World Cup final in Moscow on sundae if they’re well enough to attend. Doctors, though, say they’ll have to remain in the hospital for treatment for at least a week, insisting they can watch the big game on TV.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

