  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:divers, found alive, Local TV, Mae Sai, Navy SEAL, rescue effort, Rescue Mission, soccer coach, soccer team, Thai Cave Rescue, Thailand, Tham Luang Nang Non cave

MAE SAI, Thailand (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – It’s the news the entire world has been waiting more than two weeks to hear. The entire Wild Boar youth soccer team and their coach have been safely removed from a cave in Thailand.

The remaining four boys and coach were brought to safety this morning as part of a third day of rescue operations.

The team had been trapped in the cave for about two-and-a-half weeks when the third and final rescue mission wrapped up this morning.

more cave rescue Thailand Soccer Team Rescue Complete: Last People Pulled From Cave

Four boys were rescued Sunday and an additional four emerged Monday.

As for the health of those rescued over the last two days, Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health, Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, said, “Preliminarily, they had low body temperatures. So we’re taking care of them with body heating equipment.”

The minister of health also said some of the boys recued have infections but are otherwise in good health.

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has invited the boys to the World Cup final in Moscow on sundae if they’re well enough to attend. Doctors, though, say they’ll have to remain in the hospital for treatment for at least a week, insisting they can watch the big game on TV.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read More & Get The Least Updates On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s