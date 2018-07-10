WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
By Jason Allen
By Jason Allen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a stolen car crashed into a house in Fort Worth, which then caught on fire. Five people were displaced from the home and police were still looking for the suspect.

Police in Forest Hill said an officer tried to pull the driver over for speeding near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Mansfield Highway but the driver sped north.

Police lost sight of the car, but Fort Worth officers found it a few minutes later in the front yard of Gabriel Davis home on Wilbarger Street.

The car was smoking when officers found it, but then caught fire, burning through the front wall of the house before firefighters could get it out.

Only the family dog was home at the time and Davis was able to get her out of the house safely.

“She was scared out of her little mind,” Davis said. “But I can imagine why. She was sitting right there in the front of the living room, and so when that car hit I’m pretty sure it rocked her,” he said.

Captain J.W .Cozby with Forest Hill Police said the officer involved had cut off pursuit of the driver before the crash happened.

Police canvassed the neighborhood looking for him, but he didn’t turn up. There was no immediate description of the person they were looking for.

The Red Cross was assisting the family with finding a place to stay.

