DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police uncovered a criminal history on a youth football coach while his team was fundraising.

It was at an intersection in the 7500 block of Northwest Highway where a youth football coach and some of his players were approached by Dallas Police officers on July 4.

The coach said they were fundraising. Police said technically they were panhandling.

When they ordered coach Michael White of the Southside Rams and his players to leave the area they did a background check on White.

That’s when they found an outstanding warrant and arrested the coach on site.

They also found a criminal history which includes a dozen arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and possession of controlled substances.

The Rams are a football team of 12-year-olds not affiliated with a school.

CBS11 reached out to the team for comment but have not received a response.

CBS11 did speak to the coach of the phone who would not comment on his criminal history but did say the outstanding warrant he was arrested for was only a minor traffic violation.

The coach accused police of harassing his players for fundraising while tolerating homeless panhandling nearby.