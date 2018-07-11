  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Activist, Dakota Access oil pipeline, Judge Daniel Hovland, North Dakota, protest, Red Fawn Fallis
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Denver woman accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline is finding out how long she’ll spend in a federal prison.

Red Fawn Fallis is being sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Bismarck. Prosecutors are recommending seven years in prison, though federal Judge Daniel Hovland could give her up to 15 years.

Authorities accused Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge. Prosecutors agreed to drop another weapons charge.

The months of protests drew thousands of pipeline opponents and resulted in 761 arrests, but it didn’t stop the project. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois for a year.

