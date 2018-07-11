  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:911 Call, active shooter, Army Reserve center, bullet, Evacuation, Local TV, Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE (AP) — Authorities say someone accidentally firing a gun appears to be what led to the evacuation of an Army Reserve center in Texas.

Seagoville police Chief Ray Calverley said Tuesday that they’re still trying to determine who fired the weapon. Authorities in the community just southeast of Dallas say several law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday morning after a 911 caller who was at the center reported there was an active shooter.

The buildings at the center were cleared and searched. Police say a fragmented bullet was found in the floor of one building.

No injuries were reported and those who were part of the evacuation have been allowed to return.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s