BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A baby porcupine is the first of its species — a prehensile-tailed porcupine — to be born at the Brookfield Zoo.

Officials with the zoo, in Chicago’s western suburbs, say the male baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, was born July 2. He weighed almost one pound, and had soft quills that hardened after a few days.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are native to South America and live in high-elevation rain forests. Their tail is used to wrap around branches while climbing.

The yet-to-be-named baby’s parents are Lucia and Eddie.

Zoo officials say they monitored Lucia and her baby for a while before determining she wasn’t allowing him to nurse. Veterinary and animal care workers are now bottle-feeding the young porcupine, and they say he’s thriving.

The new prehensile-tailed porcupine, with a small, hook-like tail, will join his parents in the Hamill Family Play Zoo at approximately 10 weeks of age.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)