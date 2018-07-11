  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Animal, baby porcupine, Brookfield Zoo, Local TV, porcupette, Porcupine, prehensile-tailed porcupine, rodent, Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A baby porcupine is the first of its species — a prehensile-tailed porcupine — to be born at the Brookfield Zoo.

Officials with the zoo, in Chicago’s western suburbs, say the male baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, was born July 2. He weighed almost one pound, and had soft quills that hardened after a few days.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are native to South America and live in high-elevation rain forests. Their tail is used to wrap around branches while climbing.

baby porcupine Baby Porcupine Is 1st Of Its Species Born At Zoo In Illinois

(credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The yet-to-be-named baby’s parents are Lucia and Eddie.

Zoo officials say they monitored Lucia and her baby for a while before determining she wasn’t allowing him to nurse. Veterinary and animal care workers are now bottle-feeding the young porcupine, and they say he’s thriving.

The new prehensile-tailed porcupine, with a small, hook-like tail, will join his parents in the Hamill Family Play Zoo at approximately 10 weeks of age.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments (3)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s