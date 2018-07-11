ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Politics can be ugly but in Arlington the battle over city council term limits is getting physical.

A police report and a confrontation caught on video show just how tense this campaign is getting between those who support term limits and those opposed to them.

Alicia Allen and her son found themselves being followed and recorded by the leader of the term limits petition drive while both were passing out campaign material.

The two sides got into a heated discussion at a Fourth of July parade last week.

Allen claims in a police report she was harassed with vulgar and abusive language before her son got into a scuffle with Zack Maxwell who started the petition drive for mayor and city council term limits.

Maxwell claims he was the victim and may file a police report as well.

Allen says the video speaks for itself about who’s to blame for the confrontation.

The bad blood between those who want to cap city council terms to six years and those fighting against it began during the battle two years ago over a new ballpark for the Texas Rangers.

Arlington residents opposed to a new stadium blamed the establishment and outsiders for their loss and are pushing for term limits in retaliation.

More than 11,000 signatures were presented this week to the city by those wanting term limits.

If it’s enough the council have no choice but to put a referendum on the November ballot.