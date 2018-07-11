FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They could be a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but instead of robbing banks, they’re stealing shoes in Fort Worth.

A young, sweet couple is how they make themselves appear on Facebook.

Fort Worth police say Facebook Bonnie and Clyde pretend to be interested in buying Air Jordans.

“It’s on the market right now,” says David Lufile who sells Air Jordans online and is not Involved in the robberies. “The kids like it. For the resellers, it’s better because that’s another way to make money.”

The sneakers sell for $100 to $1,000 for a pair on Facebook Marketplace. Police say the couple asks the shoe seller to meet up.

“When they arrive to conduct the transaction, they produce a hand gun and rob the victims of the tennis shoes,” says Fort Worth Police Detective Brian Raynsford.

Monday night, Bonnie and Clyde robbed two separate people in Fort Worth. One victim was robbed at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Montecito Way, and 45 minutes later, a second victim was robbed at the Walmart nearAirport Freeway and Beach.

Police say the second robbery was particularly brutal. The victim was robbed at gunpoint and dragged by the getaway car.

“Both victims were fairly social media savvy, and so they looked at the (profiles) being used to communicate with them,” said Detective Raymsford. “They collected photographs, screenshots, from those that they were being used to communicate with.”

Even though the Facebook profiles used by them were deleted after the robberies, police have surveillance video from Walmart. That robbery happened by the front entrance, a location under heavy surveillance.

Police say a police station is a good place to meet a potential buyer if you’re selling anything online. Anyone with information on the couple is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469.