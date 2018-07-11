UPDATE: Mesquite Police said at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, they have a suspect in custody.

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are looking for a man they said spent six hours inside North Mesquite High School vandalizing the building.

Police said on Monday, July 9, around midnight, the man went inside and started vandalizing the office area, hallways, and cafeteria kitchen, along with breaking into a vending machine.

The suspect also piled electronics and personal items next to two exterior doors, possibly intending to take with him when he left.

When the suspect opened an exterior door, at approximately 5:30 a.m., an alarm was triggered. MISD security responded and discovered the damage to the interior of the building as well as additional damage to the portable buildings.

The man left before security arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, approximately 6’ tall with a medium build. He has brown hair, and a light beard. The suspect was wearing eyeglasses, and has distinctive tattoos on his arms, side, and chest.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336