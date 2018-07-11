  • CBS 11On Air

UPDATE: Eduardo Rodriguez has been arrested.

rodriguez eduardo rafael Man Who Allegedly Exposed Genitals To Kids At Garland Thrift Store Caught

Eduardo Rodriguez

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for a man who exposed himself to children at a thrift store in the 800 block of West Miller Road.

Officers learned that the Hispanic male entered the store and, while in the main area, exposed his private parts to several shoppers, including children.

He’s described as 50 to 60 years in age, with grey hair and a mustache, heavy set, wearing a blue polo and dark pants at the time of the crime.

Police need the public’s help identifying him.

Contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840 if you recognize him.

