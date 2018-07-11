  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Local TV, mass shooting, Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe Independent School District, Santa Fe ISD, School Security, School Shooting, Texas School Shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A school district just south of Houston has approved at least $1.5 million for increased security at its high school where a gunman killed eight students and two teachers two months ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to spend the money on security measures at Santa Fe High School, including new door locks, a lobby security vestibule and a new alarm system.

gettyimages 959886232 e1526671540565 Santa Fe ISD OKs $1.5M For Security After Deadly School Shooting

Emergency crews gather in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where at least eight people were killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (credit: Daniel Kramer/AFP/Getty Images)

The vote is the first major approval of renovations since the May 18 attack in which 10 people were killed and 13 were injured. The 17-year-old student accused of carrying out the attack faces a number of charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

More than 100 residents met at City Hall this week to voice concerns over the approval process and the district’s lack of communication.

After the shooting in Santa Fe a number of North Texas school districts reevaluated/increased security on their campuses.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s