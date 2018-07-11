SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A school district just south of Houston has approved at least $1.5 million for increased security at its high school where a gunman killed eight students and two teachers two months ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to spend the money on security measures at Santa Fe High School, including new door locks, a lobby security vestibule and a new alarm system.

The vote is the first major approval of renovations since the May 18 attack in which 10 people were killed and 13 were injured. The 17-year-old student accused of carrying out the attack faces a number of charges, including capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

More than 100 residents met at City Hall this week to voice concerns over the approval process and the district’s lack of communication.

After the shooting in Santa Fe a number of North Texas school districts reevaluated/increased security on their campuses.

