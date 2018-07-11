FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth have arrested the man who is believed to have hopped on a bicycle while naked, chased down a female jogger, and assaulted the woman along the Trinity Trails late last year. Justin Lacey Ray was located in Georgia, already in police custody.

The incident happened back on September 16 in the 4800 block of Edwards Ranch Road. A witness saw the man sitting on a bench in the area. He then shed his clothing and rode a bicycle while naked, north of Texas Christian University. Officers responded to calls about the naked person, but could not find the man.

A short time later, a female jogger crossed paths with the naked individual. She spotted him sitting down near a low water crossing, and turned around to run in the opposite direction. But the naked man chased down the jogger and assaulted the woman.

“He hit her a couple of times in the head, and kicked her a couple of times,” said Daniel Segura with the Fort Worth Police Department. “The female was fighting for her life and was able to escape.” Despite severe injuries, the woman was able to run into a neighborhood and call for help.

Police later released a sketch of the suspect. After getting no leads, they released the sketch again in March of this year.

Detectives then received an anonymous tip about a possible suspect who resembled the individual depicted in the sketch. Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as Ray, a 21-year-old homeless man who had been living in the TCU area and the western side of Fort Worth. But, at that time, he was no longer staying in North Texas.

Then, on June 28, the Fort Worth Police Department learned that Ray had been incarcerated for felony theft in Waycross, Georgia. He was staying at the Ware County Jail. Detectives traveled to Georgia and spoke with Ray, who provided details positively linking him to the Trinity Trails assault. Ray ultimately confessed to the crime.

The suspect told police that he intended to kill the woman.

Ray has now been charged with both aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault. His extradition is pending. He has a prior history of indecent exposure at the University of Texas at Arlington, stated to Capt. Deven Pitt with the Fort Worth Police Department’s sex crimes unit.