FORT WORTH (Hoodline) – Craving Thai food in Fort Worth? Lucky for you, we’ve done the grunt work, weeding out the lesser eateries and rounding up the best spots in the city for authentic Thai dishes. Whether you’re craving a spicy curry meal or just a bowl of noodles, here are the top-rated Fort Worth restaurants for Thai cuisine.

Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine

3301 Northeast 28th Street

Topping the list is Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine. The Thai and Laotian spot is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Fort Worth, boasting 4.5 stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp.

The menu offers staples such as pad thai and pineapple fried rice topped with roasted cashews. There are also stir-fry dishes like the pad kra pao with your choice of either chicken, pork, beef or seafood served with Thai basil, chili pepper, garlic and vegetables. You can also get pho and curry dishes.

Yelp user Janice D. reviewed the restaurant on July 8. She wrote, “Food was amazing, service was exceptional and the restaurant looked super clean. Papaya salad is oftentimes made too fishy or too limey, but theirs was a perfect balance of flavors that didn’t have any one ingredient overwhelming the dish.”

Thai Terrace

4220 West Vickery Boulevard

Next up is Thai Terrace in the Arlington Heights. With 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

Its menu consists of fried rice, curries, noodle dishes and soups. Notable dishes include the Thai steak (stir-fried steak served with steamed broccoli, carrots and baby corn), the tom kha soup (mushrooms and tomatoes with galangal root, lemongrass, lime juice and coconut milk) and the pad woon sen (sauteed glass noodles, carrots, celery, tomatoes, egg and cilantro).

Brooke S. said, “I cannot recommend this restaurant enough if you’re looking for consistently awesome Thai food! Everything — the egg rolls, the glass noodle salad, pad woon sen, tom kha soup, the green and panang curry (it’s loaded with vegetables and they never skimp on the rice) — is super flavorful!”

Thai & Fusion Ave.

9160 North Freeway, Suite 400

Thai & Fusion Ave. is another top choice, with Yelp users giving the eatery 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews.

On the menu, offerings include pad prik king (red curry sauce with green beans, bell pepper, lime leaf and your choice of protein), lard nah (stir-fried flat rice noodles in a bean paste gravy with egg and Chinese broccoli) and the red panang curry in a coconut milk sauce.

Keli F. reviewed the restaurant on July 7. She wrote, “Quick, friendly service, plenty of variety on the menu. Got the tom kha, basil fried rice, drunken noodles and the shumai. All were tasty and fresh. The rice was cooked perfectly, not mushy like a lot of places. You can customize your spice level.”

Thai Hut

5408 Basswood Boulevard

Thai Hut in Park Glen is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 85 Yelp reviews. Head over to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for the peanut chicken (steamed broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots and bean sprouts topped with Thai peanut sauce) and the chicken satay (marinated grilled chicken on a stick served with peanut sauce).

Suzie N. said, “We’ve tried several Thai restaurants in the Fort Worth area. Thai Hut is definitely one of the best! Family restaurant with delicious food, good portion sizes and great service. Prices are reasonable. Great value!”

Spice

411 West Magnolia Avenue

Then, there’s Spice, which has earned 4 stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp. The Thai restaurant specializes in curry and noodle dishes.

Noteworthy menu items include the massaman curry (southern Thai spices in a chili paste with potatoes, onions and cashew nuts, simmered in coconut milk), the gai yang (Thai barbecue chicken served with tomatoes and cucumber) and the vermicelli garnished with bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber and lettuce in a fish sauce with your choice of protein.

Travis C. wrote, “This is the best Thai food I’ve eaten point blank period. I visited San Francisco and none of the Thai places could touch Spice. The flavors just pop from the different spice combinations and fresh ingredients. The drinks were also refreshing and had nice proportions.”