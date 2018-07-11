  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Basketball, Chicago Sky, Diana Taurasi, Guinness World Record, Mike Thibault, Rebekkah Brunson, Sue Bird, WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Several players have etched their names in the WNBA record books.

Rebekkah Brunson is now the league’s all-time leading rebounder while Diana Taurasi broke the mark for most field goals made.

Brunson broke Tamika Catchings’ record with 12 boards last Thursday against Los Angeles. The longtime Lynx forward started the day in third all-time before also passing Lisa Leslie.

“Anyone that has been around a great rebounder, you know, that has an innate ability to have this relentless pursuit to be the first one to the ball,” said Minnesota Coach Reeve. “Rebekkah is almost never the biggest post player on the floor, but she just plays bigger than she is because of the drive that she has.”

Taurasi passed Tina Thompson for most field goals all-time on Thursday in a win over Connecticut.

It isn’t only league records are being broken.

Sue Bird topped the franchise mark for most points in Seattle history while the Chicago Sky set a Guinness World Record for largest basketball lesson as part of the inaugural Chicago Fit Health and Fitness Festival.

Washington coach Mike Thibault extended his own record for most coaching wins in WNBA history when he earned his 300th victory, beating Los Angeles on Friday night.

“It’s easy when you have a bunch of good players who play hard and good assistant coaches and staff members. Also having friends and family that boost you up when you’re having a down day,” Thibault said.

