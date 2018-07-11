  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Competition, dog, dog contest, dogs, English Bulldog, Local TV, Megan Brainard, World's Ugliest Dog, Zsa Zsa

ANOKA, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, said Zsa Zsa died in her sleep Tuesday. Brainard says the dog was staying with her father and he found the dog had passed away when he got up in the morning.

gettyimages 982475284 e1529872399590 Worlds Ugliest Dog Dies Weeks After Winning Title

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands on stage after winning The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2018. (credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Zsa Zsa — with her floppy tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure — won the annual contest on June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California.

Brainard says Zsa Zsa never really showed much excitement, but that she knew she was special.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections. The contestants included bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Runners-up in this years contest were Scamp, a dreadlocked mixed breed doggie and Josie, a 7-year-old blackhead-covered Chinese Crested mix — whose tongue also dangles from the side of her mouth.

In human beauty pageants the standard credo of “if for any reason the winner cannot fulfill their duties…” applies. No word on if Scamp or Josie will be called up to finsh out the 2018 reign of World’s Ugliest Dog.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

