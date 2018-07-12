  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:"I really don't care do u?", depradation of government property, historic mission, indicted, Local TV, Melania Trump, Military Jacket, San Antonio, Vandalism

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three people have been indicted in Texas on vandalism charges after slogans were found spray-painted on the San Antonio Mission National Historical Park Visitor’s Center.

One message said: “I dont care. Do you.”

The vandalism showed up hours after first lady Melania Trump on June 21 wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while traveling to and from South Texas to visit a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

gettyimages 980547772 e1530052682125 3 Charged In Texas Vandalism After Melania Trump Jacket Flap

First lady Melania Trump boards an Air Force plane before traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced a federal grand jury in San Antonio returned charges of depradation of government property. The indictment says the suspects allegedly defaced the Visitor’s Center at Mission San Jose and signs, causing more than $1,000 in damages.

No court dates were immediately set for the defendants who range in age from 19 to 21-years-old. Conviction carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

